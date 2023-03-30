Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:YZCAY opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.19. Yankuang Energy Group has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.98.
