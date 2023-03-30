Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Yankuang Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YZCAY opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.19. Yankuang Energy Group has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.98.

Get Yankuang Energy Group alerts:

About Yankuang Energy Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; explores for potash mineral; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and electrical equipment; and sells construction materials and petroleum products.

Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.