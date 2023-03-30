Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALSN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

ALSN opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,269. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

