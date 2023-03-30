Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.30% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATXS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th.
Astria Therapeutics Stock Up 7.2 %
NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. Astria Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $220.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69.
Astria Therapeutics Company Profile
Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.
