Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATXS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Astria Therapeutics Stock Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. Astria Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $220.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.