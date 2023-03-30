AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AXR opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. AMREP has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Get AMREP alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMREP

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.