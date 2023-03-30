Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 6,127.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,127.27 ($75.28).

RIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($56.52) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($82.32) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($88.46) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,393 ($66.26) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,406 ($78.71). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,872.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,504.06. The stock has a market cap of £67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 864.26, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a GBX 185.35 ($2.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,522.44%.

In related news, insider Kaisa Hietala bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,313 ($65.28) per share, for a total transaction of £26,565 ($32,639.14). In related news, insider Kaisa Hietala bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,313 ($65.28) per share, for a total transaction of £26,565 ($32,639.14). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($72.76), for a total transaction of £128,329.74 ($157,672.61). 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

