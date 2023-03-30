Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Global Indemnity Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.83 million, a P/E ratio of -230.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $30.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Indemnity Group (GBLI)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.