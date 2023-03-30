Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.83 million, a P/E ratio of -230.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.