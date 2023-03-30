Analysts Set Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) PT at $413.41

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $413.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 1.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $359.53 on Monday. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $342.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

