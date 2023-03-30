Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives $22.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

BLCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

About Bausch + Lomb

Shares of BLCO opened at $16.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. Bausch + Lomb has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.42.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

