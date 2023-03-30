Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives $95.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $480,610.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,321.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samina Khan sold 25,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $2,122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shamim Ruff sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $480,610.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,321.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,468 shares of company stock valued at $9,704,843. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after buying an additional 143,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,677,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,709,000 after purchasing an additional 335,724 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,502,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $90.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.27.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.