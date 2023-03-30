Critical Review: Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) vs. Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF)

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) and Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Power Co. of Canada and Great-West Lifeco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Co. of Canada N/A N/A N/A Great-West Lifeco N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Power Co. of Canada and Great-West Lifeco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Co. of Canada 0 1 0 0 2.00 Great-West Lifeco 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus price target of $39.14, indicating a potential upside of 53.87%. Great-West Lifeco has a consensus price target of $35.78, indicating a potential upside of 38.46%. Given Power Co. of Canada’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Power Co. of Canada is more favorable than Great-West Lifeco.

Power Co. of Canada pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Great-West Lifeco pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Power Co. of Canada pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great-West Lifeco pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Power Co. of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Great-West Lifeco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Power Co. of Canada and Great-West Lifeco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Co. of Canada N/A N/A N/A $2.72 9.35 Great-West Lifeco N/A N/A N/A $2.60 9.92

Power Co. of Canada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great-West Lifeco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses. The IGM Financial segment provides investment advisory and management services. The GBL segment focuses on long-term and sustainable value creation and is indirectly held through Parjointco. The company was founded by Arthur J. Nesbitt and Peter A. Thomson on April 18, 1925 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco, Inc. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life. The United States segment offers asset management and financial services through the Great-West Financial, Putnam and insurance businesses in the branches of Great-West Life and Canada Life located in the U.S. The Europe segment consists of insurance, annuities and reinsurance business units. The Lifeco Corporate segment includes operating results for activities of Lifeco that are not associated with the major business units of the firm. The company was founded on November 8, 1979 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

