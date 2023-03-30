StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Pretium Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Pretium Resources
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.