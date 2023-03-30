Analysts Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Target Price at C$51.79

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.87.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Barclays set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of PPL stock opened at C$43.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$45.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.41. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$40.81 and a 12-month high of C$53.58. The firm has a market cap of C$23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58.
About Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
