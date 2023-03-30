Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives $14.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $7.69 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 77.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 203,908 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $720,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,127,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 96,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

