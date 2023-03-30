Brokerages Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Target Price at $77.83

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 34.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at about $872,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE OGS opened at $78.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.23.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

