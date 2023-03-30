StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
China Yuchai International Stock Up 0.3 %
CYD opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.
