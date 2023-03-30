StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

CYD opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,900,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,435,000 after acquiring an additional 95,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

