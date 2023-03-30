Beazley (LON:BEZ) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 921 ($11.32) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.30) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($10.75) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.14) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.75) to GBX 825 ($10.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.26) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 837.38 ($10.29).

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 571 ($7.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,719.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 385.40 ($4.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 695 ($8.54). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 629.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 630.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68.

In other news, insider Sally Lake sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 545 ($6.70), for a total value of £20,034.20 ($24,615.06). In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.89), for a total transaction of £21,442.80 ($26,345.74). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 545 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £20,034.20 ($24,615.06). 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

