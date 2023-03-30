CML Microsystems’ (CML) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

CML Microsystems Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CML Microsystems stock opened at GBX 525 ($6.45) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.47. CML Microsystems has a 52-week low of GBX 332.25 ($4.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 596 ($7.32). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 536.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 472.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,750.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Get CML Microsystems alerts:

Insider Activity at CML Microsystems

In related news, insider Geoff Barnes purchased 5,000 shares of CML Microsystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 577 ($7.09) per share, for a total transaction of £28,850 ($35,446.62). In other CML Microsystems news, insider Geoff Barnes purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 577 ($7.09) per share, for a total transaction of £28,850 ($35,446.62). Also, insider Christopher Arthur Gurry sold 5,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($6.94), for a total transaction of £31,803.85 ($39,075.87). 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CML Microsystems

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.