iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives $8.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IHRT shares. Barrington Research downgraded iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $542.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 94,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 94,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,535 shares in the company, valued at $742,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 122,018 shares of company stock worth $668,060. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 58.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Articles

