Brokerages Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT at $64.74

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.74.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 187.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 168.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 140,571 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 197.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 208.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,988,000 after purchasing an additional 953,784 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 185.2% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $54.09 on Monday. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

