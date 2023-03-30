Brokerages Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Target Price at GBX 499.38

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 499.38 ($6.14).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 414 ($5.09) to GBX 555 ($6.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.14) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 460 ($5.65) to GBX 550 ($6.76) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 350 ($4.30) to GBX 380 ($4.67) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

LON BME opened at GBX 469.50 ($5.77) on Monday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 289 ($3.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.60 ($6.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of £4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,235.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 473.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 408.60.

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at B&M European Value Retail

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a GBX 20 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 4.49%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is currently 2,631.58%.

In other news, insider Oliver Tant bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 486 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £24,300 ($29,856.25). Corporate insiders own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.