Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Receives $10.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEXXY shares. Barclays downgraded Nexi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. New Street Research started coverage on Nexi in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Nexi alerts:

Nexi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXXY opened at $7.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42. Nexi has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

About Nexi

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.