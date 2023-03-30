Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives $177.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $146.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $379,401. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

