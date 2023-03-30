The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives $53.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Kroger Stock Up 0.2 %

KR opened at $49.04 on Monday. Kroger has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,481 shares of company stock worth $4,695,775. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,126,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,687 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 12,613.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,152 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Kroger by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

