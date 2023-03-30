Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,000 ($49.15) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DGE. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($47.92) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,200 ($51.60) target price on Diageo in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($48.53) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($51.60) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($38.09) price target on Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,040.67 ($49.65).

DGE opened at GBX 3,559 ($43.73) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2,252.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 3,363 ($41.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,067 ($49.97). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,552.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,648.17.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,499 ($42.99) per share, with a total value of £8,257.64 ($10,145.77). Insiders have bought a total of 937 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,396 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

