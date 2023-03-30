Brokerages Set Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) PT at $65.17

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.17.

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 37,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $59.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.