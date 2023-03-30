easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 370 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) received a GBX 370 ($4.55) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 24.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.37) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.14) price target on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.33) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays set a GBX 510 ($6.27) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.28) to GBX 560 ($6.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 584.45 ($7.18).

EZJ opened at GBX 492.20 ($6.05) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 604.24 ($7.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,237.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 487.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 400.74.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

