ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 147.2% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AAVMY opened at $15.88 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAVMY. Credit Suisse Group raised ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.40 ($11.18) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

