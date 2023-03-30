Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $21.84 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.84.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Asana Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $20.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. Asana has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.
Insider Transactions at Asana
Institutional Trading of Asana
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Asana by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,150,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after buying an additional 120,270 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Asana by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,307,000 after buying an additional 477,239 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Asana by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
