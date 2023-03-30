Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $21.84 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $20.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. Asana has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Insider Transactions at Asana

Institutional Trading of Asana

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $69,588.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 603,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,256.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $69,588.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 603,715 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,346 shares of company stock worth $538,214. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Asana by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,150,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after buying an additional 120,270 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Asana by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,307,000 after buying an additional 477,239 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Asana by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

