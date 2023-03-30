CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives $62.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Shares of KMX opened at $59.53 on Monday. CarMax has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $10,069,505.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,377,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 44,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 85,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

