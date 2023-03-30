Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives $243.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $193.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.19.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

