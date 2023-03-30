Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives GBX 2,216.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,216.67 ($27.24).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.49) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson Matthey

In related news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,968 ($24.18) per share, with a total value of £354.24 ($435.24). 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

About Johnson Matthey

JMAT opened at GBX 1,953.50 ($24.00) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,236.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 1,755 ($21.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,536 ($31.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,144.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,067.27.

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.