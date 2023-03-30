Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives GBX 2,216.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,216.67 ($27.24).
Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.49) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Insider Activity at Johnson Matthey
In related news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,968 ($24.18) per share, with a total value of £354.24 ($435.24). 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
