DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives $10.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 148.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $83,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

Shares of DRH stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

