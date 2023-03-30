Brokerages Set Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Target Price at $45.89

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.89.
APPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
APPN opened at $42.00 on Monday. Appian has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $66.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.63.
In other news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $60,135.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,564,351.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $4,521,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,115,510 shares in the company, valued at $457,322,207.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 735,916 shares of company stock valued at $28,256,946. 43.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Appian by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Appian during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Appian by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.
Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
