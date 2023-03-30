Brokerages Set Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) PT at $39.33

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

BEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

BEP opened at $30.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -225.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,954,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,569,000 after buying an additional 634,671 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 144,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

