Brokerages Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target at $179.83

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISYGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIISY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 194 ($2.38) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

DIISY opened at $6.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

