Brokerages Set The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Target Price at $128.92

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.2 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $96.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.77. The firm has a market cap of $176.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

