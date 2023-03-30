African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in March

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of African Rainbow Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

African Rainbow Minerals Stock Performance

AFBOF stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. African Rainbow Minerals has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.86.

