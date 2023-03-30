Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($8.60) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.45) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.67) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($8.28) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.60) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($7.85) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Schaeffler Price Performance

SHA stock opened at €6.79 ($7.30) on Monday. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($12.15) and a one year high of €16.74 ($18.00). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.08.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

