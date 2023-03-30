Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €42.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.00 ($45.16) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.24) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €54.00 ($58.06) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday.

Shares of KGX opened at €34.81 ($37.43) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €35.71 and its 200-day moving average is €29.32. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a one year high of €81.82 ($87.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

