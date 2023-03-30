Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €50.00 by Warburg Research

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €50.00 ($53.76) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.24) price target on Kion Group in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of KGX stock opened at €34.81 ($37.43) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €35.71 and its 200-day moving average is €29.32. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($87.98).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.