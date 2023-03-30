Barclays Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €7.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.53) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GYC. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.98) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.72) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($12.90) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.75) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.75 ($12.63) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

GYC stock opened at €6.23 ($6.70) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($17.86) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($21.66). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.73.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

