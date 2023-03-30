adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €162.00 ($174.19) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($193.55) price target on adidas in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($143.01) price target on adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €133.00 ($143.01) price objective on adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €146.42 ($157.44) on Tuesday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($216.14). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €145.12 and a 200 day moving average of €131.63.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

