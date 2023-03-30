Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €26.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €26.00 ($27.96) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of ETR:WAC opened at €18.83 ($20.25) on Tuesday. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €12.84 ($13.81) and a one year high of €21.80 ($23.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.03.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

