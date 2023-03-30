JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €235.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($215.05) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($204.30) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €221.00 ($237.63) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Volkswagen stock opened at €122.60 ($131.83) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €128.50 and a 200-day moving average of €131.24. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. Volkswagen has a one year low of €112.84 ($121.33) and a one year high of €162.38 ($174.60).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

