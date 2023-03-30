Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) received a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.20 ($22.80) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

SZG opened at €35.60 ($38.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.22. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €18.99 ($20.42) and a 1-year high of €48.76 ($52.43). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

