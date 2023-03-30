Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €34.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been given a €34.00 ($36.56) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.49% from the stock’s previous close.

SZG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.20 ($22.80) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Salzgitter Price Performance

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €35.60 ($38.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.47. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €18.99 ($20.42) and a 52 week high of €48.76 ($52.43). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.10.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

