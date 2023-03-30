ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €11.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.68) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.75) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.75) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €9.21 ($9.90) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.39. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €6.44 ($6.92) and a 52-week high of €12.22 ($13.14).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

