Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Trevor Carvey Purchases 50,079 Shares

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) insider Trevor Carvey acquired 50,079 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £182,287.56 ($223,968.01).

Conduit Price Performance

Shares of CRE stock opened at GBX 485 ($5.96) on Thursday. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 299.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 518 ($6.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £797.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1,054.35 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 471.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 407.48.

Get Conduit alerts:

Conduit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,521.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Conduit

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.25) price target on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.