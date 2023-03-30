FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vitalhub Corp. Decreased by Cormark (TSE:VHI)

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vitalhub in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vitalhub in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Vitalhub Trading Up 0.8 %

Vitalhub Company Profile

VHI opened at C$2.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$115.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00 and a beta of 1.24. Vitalhub has a 12 month low of C$2.19 and a 12 month high of C$3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.68.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and mobile apps.

