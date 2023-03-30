CONMED Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CONMED in a research note issued on Sunday, March 26th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for CONMED’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNMD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $100.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.35. CONMED has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $155.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.51). CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. CONMED’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in CONMED by 2.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 13.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in CONMED by 1,182.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 127,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 117,631 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CONMED by 15.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is -28.17%.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

